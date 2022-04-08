Weather and issues plague Main Street renewal

news, local-news,

Weddin Shire Council has reported that geotechnical issues and the wet weather on Thursday and Friday has hampered progress on the Main Street renewal. According to Weddin Shire Council some of the work in Stage One of the project has run into issues. "Weddin Shire Council advises that the northern side of Stage 1 has run into geotechnical issues," a statement read. "There is the potential to damage the stormwater infrastructure if future excavation is progressed." Council have said they are speaking with experts on how to proceed. "WSC is currently seeking advice from technical experts on how to proceed excavation without undermining the stormwater pipes." Council is not sitting on its laurels however with employees currently making the most of the break to use cameras to inspect the current infrastructure. "While the excavation plant/machinery is stationary WSC is taking this opportunity to perform a camera inspection of the stormwater pipelines to check for any damage," the statement read. On top of the delay with the technical issues the wet weather that crossed the region on Thursday and Friday also caused further delays in the project with water pooling and puddling up in certain areas at the lower end of the street. "The recent wet weather has impacted the progression of the Stage 1 northern side pavement demolition and construction works," a WSC statement read. "The wet ground conditions have compounded the current geotechnical issues the project is currently experiencing. "Council is liaising with the contractor and a geotechnical engineer to develop a plan to progress the project as quickly as possible." Council has said it is committed to transparent communication with its residents in relation to the Main Street Renewal Project and acknowledges the disruptions the work has and is causing. "Council acknowledges the disruption as this project continues and thanks the community for their understanding." Anyone who has any questions, comments or feedback on the information or on the project itself is encouraged to contact Weddin Shire Council on 6343 1212 or email mail@weddin.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/cef941d2-02d0-45cf-bf2f-aa3a4eef4f0d.jpg/r0_0_1646_930_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg