Wearing white for a cause

Local school children, teachers and businesses were decked out from head to toe in white last Wednesday all to raise $3873 for flood victims. Scott Druett from Young North Public School rallied his students and organised the Wear White for Warnie Day. Young North Public School was joined by Young Public School, Quandialla Public School, Young High School, local businesses and individuals in taking part. On Wednesday a state funeral was held for Australian cricket legend and icon Shane Warne and with such a fantastic sporting community Scott felt that it was the best way to not only honour Shane but to raise money for people who have lost houses, furniture, clothing and so much more in far north New South Wales. Between the school's donations and others the fundraiser has managed to beat its goal of $3000. "I was really pleased with it," Scott said. "We had the three schools and then Quandialla Public School jumped on board as well." The local primary schools held an out of uniform day where children donated gold coins with Young North Public School raising $837, Young Public School raising $1,143 and Quandialla Public School raising $266. Young High School donated $397. Scott was very inspired with how much support the fundraiser was able to gain from locals. "I was really pleased with the fact that we could raise that money and help out those people in need after floods," Scott said. "I was really impressed." The GoFundMe page where all of the donations have been collected is still up and running with locals able to jump online and continue to make a donation to the cause until Friday April 8, 2022. Once the money is finalised it will be passed on to the charity organisation GIVIT who will then use the funds to help those who need it the most in and around the Lismore area. The Lismore area suffered further flooding last week. GIVIT is also managing offers of donated goods, services, volunteering and funds, including corporate offers, in response to the flooding in Queensland and NSW. In NSW, GIVIT is working with the NSW Government to ensure donations are managed to support all impacted communities. Locals who still want to donate to the GoFundMe page can do so by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/flood-victims-of-nsw and anyone who wants to know more or who would like to donate either money after the closure of the GoFundMe page or items that are being requested on the website can visit https://www.givit.org.au/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/0bc1b082-bcba-4602-af52-b4b665700f40.jpg/r0_64_640_426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg