Grenfell's Beau Bailey takes out national title

sport, local-sport,

Most young boys would choose a motorcycle over home work and Grenfell's Beau Bailey is no different. Beau's preference for the bikes continues to translate to success with the 12-yearold Grenfell racer adding the 9-under 16 year 125cc class Australian title to his growing resume. The titles were held last weekend at Sidewinders Junior Speedway Club in South Australia. Beau, who races with the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club, has been riding dirt track bikes since he was three years old and switched to speedway racing in February 2020. Instant success followed with Beau taking a host of state titles and captaining the NSW team in a NSW vs Queensland series. Despite major disruptions to racing over the past two years due to COVID Beau's successes have included dual Redloh Cup wins and wins in 2020 and again this year in the Darcy Ward Invitational. Beau has also taken out the Victoria State title twice, in 2020 and 2022. The South Australian title came his way this year and in 2021 he took out the NSW State title. Last month Beau returned to his first love, dirt bike racing, picking up a dirt bike competitively again after a break of 12 months to compete in and win the 85cc class at the Bathurst Long Track. During his short by successful career Beau has won 31 of the 35 solo races that he has entered. Beau's mum Jade told the Grenfell Record she and husband Tim and Beau's little brother Luke are extremely proud of his achievements. "Beau has dreams of racing for a living in Europe," Jade said. "All of his achievements so far have taken a community of people to get him to where he is today," she said adding that Beau welcomed new sponsors in his quest to realise his national and international ambitions. His current sponsors, which he thanks and acknowledges are SiteTrain, Dugs Bobcat and Tipper Hire, DFS Trucking, Grimm Agricultural Trust, Shanes Transmissions and Auto Care along with his Pop, Dad and Mum.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/d4c1af56-2413-4cc7-8474-f0862b63a943.jpg/r0_63_1242_765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg