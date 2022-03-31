Junior Panthers mark last season's efforts
Local Sport
MORE GALLERIES
The Grenfell Junior Rugby Club have recognised the achievements of their players, committee and parents over last year at a ceremony on Sunday March 27.
In a post to Facebook, the club stated it was a wild ride last year.
"We got 10 of 11 weekends in before COVID put the brakes on at the end."
"Here's to finishing a season in 2022 and finally hosting the Grand Final."
The club would like to congratulate all of their award winners, especially to the Committee, coaches, parents and players who make it all happen.
The silverware went to the following deserved winners:
Under 10s
- Players Player: Jack Protheroe
- Best and Fairest: Henry Power
- Consistent Effort: Hayden Roles
- Most Improved: Alex Wright
Under 12s
- Players Player: Kaden Johnstone
- Best and Fairest: Hamish Gibson
- Consistent Effort: James Wright
- Most Improved: Lachlan Roles
Under 14s
- Players Player: Jethro Fenton
- Best and Fairest: Billy Wilson
- Consistent Effort: Harry Robinson
- Most Improved: Jake Troth
Under 16s
- Players Player: Alex Nowlan
- Best and Fairest: Hugh Allen
- Consistent Effort: Kayde Wilder
- Most Improved: Angus Troth
Under 10T
- Players Player: Kate Johnston
- Best and Fairest: Sienna Yerbury
- Consistent Effort: Camilla Gibson
- Most Improved: Macey Yerbury
Under 13T
- Players Player: Scarlett Nowlan
- Best and Fairest: Adelaide Nowlan
- Consistent Effort: Nell Ramsey
- Most Improved: Camilla Metcalfe
- Highest point scorer: Charlie Knight
- Clubman of the year: Scott Metcalfe
Training for the 2022 season began on Wednesday.