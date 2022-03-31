sport, local-sport,

The Grenfell Junior Rugby Club have recognised the achievements of their players, committee and parents over last year at a ceremony on Sunday March 27. In a post to Facebook, the club stated it was a wild ride last year. "We got 10 of 11 weekends in before COVID put the brakes on at the end." "Here's to finishing a season in 2022 and finally hosting the Grand Final." The club would like to congratulate all of their award winners, especially to the Committee, coaches, parents and players who make it all happen. The silverware went to the following deserved winners: Under 10s Under 12s Under 14s Under 16s Under 10T Under 13T Training for the 2022 season began on Wednesday.

Junior Panthers mark last season's efforts