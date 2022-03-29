Music legends to headline at Henry Lawson Festival

news, local-news,

Renowned Australian jazz icon, James Morrison, and country music legends, The Wolfe Brothers, are set to hit the stage in a new concert line-up for the jam-packed 2022 Grenfell Henry Lawson Festival of Arts from June 9 to 13. Start planning an extraordinary June long weekend with a swag of competitions to enter in the lead-up and entertainment galore planned for the iconic event. Now in its 63rd year, the 2022 festival will mark the centenary of Henry Lawson's death. Lawson was born on the Grenfell Goldfields in 1867 and the event was established to commemorate his extensive contribution to the arts during his time. The introduction of a Sunday afternoon concert on June 12 will welcome another generation of legends to Grenfell. The entertainment will include local artists along with The Wolfe Brothers hitting the stage from 1:30pm and James Morrison at 3:30pm. This concert is not to be missed with VIP tickets also available. Morrison fans and visiting musicians will have the opportunity to meet the man himself during workshops held the following day where he will give a 'Life in Music' talk. Each year performers, stall holders and visitors travel vast distances for the festival. Entries are also received nationally for the renowned Henry Lawson Festival verse, short story, painting and photography competitions and exhibits. With signature events starting on Thursday, 9 and plenty to see and do in and around Grenfell visitors are encouraged to make it an extraordinary extra-long weekend. Thursday will see the official opening with the crowning of the Festival King and Queen along with the art exhibition. Friday will be the ideal day to take in art, short story/verse and photography exhibitions whilst sampling the many delights of the town and surrounds. The pace will pick up on Saturday with the annual street party, static parade, market stalls and street entertainment for all. Ease into Sunday with more street stalls and the festival concert hitting the stage in the afternoon. Stick around and participate in the Monday Workshops to top your inspiring weekend off. Guinea pig races, a woodchop, car show, blade shearing demonstrations, fashion parades, busking competitions, coach rides, and poetry reading are among the many other items on the festival agenda. A full festival itinerary, more information and entry forms will be available via the new website coming soon at www.henrylawsonfestival.com.au.

Music legends to headline at Henry Lawson Festival