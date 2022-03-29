news, local-news,

After three days and 96 kilometres participants in the C2G Fundraiser Walk arrived at the Grenfell County Club on Saturday afternoon, March 12 for a well-deserved rest, food and drinks where families and friends gathered to welcome them home. This is the 6th year of the C2G Walk where 34 participants (young and old) registered for the event, with some of them having been in all. Moneys raised to date is approximately $10,000 for the Beneficiaries - Rural and Remote Mental Health and Head Strong Foundation. Event organiser Toby Barons thanked the sponsors; Daly Flooring and Carpet, East Coast Stockfeeds, BSF Air Conditioning, AWJ Civil, Criterion Hotel Grenfell, Refresh and Renew, Timber Nic Naks, Cowra Shire Council, Weddin Shire Council, SJC Traffic Control, and IGA Canowindra. Each organisation was presented with a 'thank you' gift in appreciation. Organisers Toby Barons, Derick Robinson and Danielle Smith thanked the participants, the volunteers and anyone who had assisted in anyway leading up to and over the three days, including the marshals, runners, drivers, Grenfell Lions Club Inc for cooking and serving the BBQ at the finish and the CWA Evening Branch members who prepared the rolls for lunch each day. Awards were presented for: Superstar - Andy Panton, Most Determined - Samantha Gregory-Jones, The Chief - Kylie Niven and Niven Family, Highest team Donation - Team Yarraglen. The fundraising page closed on March 26, with $9,620 raised. The walk will return next year from March 9 to March 11. More photos on page 8.

Fundraising walk raises over $9000