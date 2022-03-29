Council reminds cat owners of obligations

news, local-news,

Weddin Shire Council is advising all Grenfell cat owners of their obligations under the Companion Animals Act 1998 Section 29. Local feline owners are asked to remember that under the act a cat must have a form of identification that enables an authority to ascertain the name of the cat and the owners name and address details. Failure to have your cat identified may enable council to issue a fine of $180. You can have your cat identified by a microchip, a collar worn around the cats neck with tag attached or any other form prescribed by the Regulation. Whether they are identified or not, cats are prohibited in food preparation/consumption areas and wildlife protection areas. A cat may be declared by Council as a Nuisance if the cat: According to Weddin Shire Council Ranger Allison Knowles it is an offence not to comply. Failure to comply may enable Council taking further action by issuing a Penalty Infringement Notice, Issuing an Order and/or impounding the cat. Ms Knowles said Section 32 of the Act allows any person may lawfully seize a cat that is found in a Wildlife Protection Area if that action is reasonable and necessary for the protection of any person or animal (other than vermin) from injury or death. This section of the Act also states that if a cat that is not under control of some competent person enters any Inclosed Land (within the meaning of the Inclosed Lands Act 1901) and approaches any animal being farmed on the land, the occupier of the land or any person authorised by the occupier, can lawfully injure or destroy the cat if it is reasonably believed that the cat will molest, attack or cause injury to any of those animals. "Stray, unidentified, wild and feral cats are problematic in the community of the Weddin Shire," Ms Knowles said. To assist with the management of cats in the area Ms Knowles asks local feline owners to consider the following: Any local residents with questions in relation to cat ownership and the Act are invited to contact Council's Ranger on 63431212.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mD2CAtAW6YCRaRgZjfziq9/753d54db-e893-4880-bc2c-30148528545b.jpg/r0_569_2448_1952_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Council reminds cat owners of obligations