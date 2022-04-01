Social bowlers host visitors

sport, local-sport,

Great weather conditions greeted the social bowlers this week with 68 playing on the social days. Grenfell bowlers were delighted to host five visiting bowlers from Picnic Point Bowling Club who played on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The social day winners were: Chooks: Peter Mead, Dave Mizon, Col Meyers x2, Nev Coleman, Albert Ham, Arthur Gates and Tony Grose. Free Games: Arthur Gates, Kerry Aston, Albert Ham, John Grogan x 2, Greg Fanning, Clive Anderson, Dave Mizon, Paul Henley, Peter Mead, Martin Lascala, Julie Wood, Rob Coleman, Paul Barnes and David Hancock. This week you needed -7 on the 12th end on an even numbered rink. The jackpot was won not this week. Next week the jackpot will be $240. In the major/minor pairs Barry Bradtke and Steve Walker defeated Rod Palin and Tim Fowler 27 to 8. Bowls on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays will all commence at 1pm with the names to be in by 12.30pm.

