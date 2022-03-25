No plans to appoint an administrator to Weddin

news, local-news,

There are no plans for an administrator to be appointed to Weddin Shire Council. Weddin mayor Craig Bembrick, in a mayoral minute to the March council meeting said the Office of Local Government has told the council there are no plans and no reason for the council to be put into administration following the resignation of four councillors this month. "Council has been in contact with the NSW Office of Local Government, NSW Electoral Commission and Local Government NSW to advise of the resignations and ensure that the correct steps are undertaken to fill the vacant positions," Cr Bembrick said. The council is currently looking into holding a countback from the December 4 elections to fill the four vacant positions, which is looking likely according to Cr Bembrick. There were 14 candidates for the nine council positions at the December 4 elections. The unsuccessful candidates were Jan Parlett, Glenda Howell, Warwick Frame, Barry Hinde and Jason Kenah. "As the councillor vacancies have become available within 18 months from the election held on December 4 the positions can be filled by a countback of votes case at that election, subject to sufficient candidates being available," Cr Bembrick said. He told council "at this stage we believe we have enough councillor (candidates)". If council takes this approach it will have to appoint a returning officer. "The exact costs for undertaking a countback of votes is unknown at this stage, however, it has been estimated at approximately $15,000 to $20,000," Cr Bembrick said. A by-election, he said, would cost in excess of this amount. Councillors Chad White, Carly Brown, Geoff McClelland and Mark Liebich all resigned in March. Councillor White resigned on March 14 and councillors Brown, McClelland and Liebich on March 17. What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/bac1e2ae-b92c-41a8-a172-5f1ef3db273e.jpg/r279_0_1606_750_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg