Main street communication to continue

news, local-news,

A Weddin Shire plan to form a section 355 Grenfell Main Street Renewal Project Advisory Committee received insufficient response from the community. In a report to this month's Weddin Shire Council meeting acting general manager Luke Sheehan said it had been decided not to form the committee but for council to continue with its weekly communication of the project via social media. "It's a disappointing outcome for something we thought was a good idea," mayor Craig Bembrick said. "Following the February 2022 Resolution 028/2022 to establish a section 355 Grenfell Main Street Renewal Project Advisory Committee, Council advertised for nominations to fill the required positions of four Business Owners and one Community Representative on this Committee," Mr Sheehan reported. "Unfortunately after the advertising period was complete, it became apparent that Council had only received four nominations (three community nominations and one business owner nomination) which did not meet the required number of Business Owners to form this s.355 Committee," he said. "Due to this unfortunate outcome it was not permissible to form this Committee." "It was felt by Council that the lack of nominations for this Committee indicated that the community were more satisfied with council's new approach of increased community consultation and communication and that this increased communication method should continue," Mr Sheehan said. Weddin Shire Council voted to form the committee to oversee the town's Main Street renewal project in their meeting in February.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/10a277f7-00c0-4bb2-99f6-4207d62ea3cd.jpg/r5_0_2042_1151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg