Students from Grenfell's Henry Lawson High visited Wagga Wagga last week to attend Explore Day at Charles Sturt University. The university hosted 480 high school students from Years 10, 11 and 12 from across the Riverina, who attended campus to get a glimpse into university life during Explore Day. Nineteen of these students were from Grenfell. More than 20 sessions were on offer to students, with the main sessions being agriculture, business, vet and psychology. Students were able to learn about the university's courses, accommodation options and support services while touring its state-of-the-art facilities and participating in workshops in their fields of interest. Charles Sturt University's Manager, Sales and Student Recruitment Mr Matthew Hof said the experience high school students, parents and career advisers attending an Explore Day can expect is like a backstage pass into life at Charles Sturt. Mr Hof said the Explore Day can reveal what university is like for many aspiring students.

Glimpse at uni life