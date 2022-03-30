Helping to clean up the community

news, local-news,

Stage 3 students from Grenfell Public School participated in the annual Clean Up Australia Day event by cleaning up around our community. Students showed great respect for our town and worked collectively to pick up rubbish and dispose of it responsibly. Students implemented safe practices by wearing their gloves and asking an adult to retrieve sharp or unknown rubbish. We are very proud of this amazing bunch showing great initiative and leadership. Contributed by Chelsea Anderson, 5/6R Classroom Teacher Starting more than 30 years ago, Clean Up Australia Day is an event where people donate their time to improve the environment.

