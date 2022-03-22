news, local-news,

Grenfell Panthers Rugby Union Club rolled out the red carpet to welcome Fanny Lumsden and her band the Prawn Stars to town with their Country Halls Tour on Saturday, March 19. This 'all in' community event was a welcome change of pace after several years of cancelled local events. Fanny arrived in style in her caravan with her 'Fanny float' trailer, young family, and band in tow. Two hundred and forty locals and visitors were treated to a stunning performance by up-and-coming local songstress Josephine Laver from Woodstock, who's first single 'Tangled', released last week, just hit NO.4 on the AMRAP chart. Fanny has eight Golden Guitars under her belt. It is no wonder - her energetic and engaging performance had the crowd cheering, dancing and singing along. People travelled from Wagga, Temora and even Victoria to see Fanny perform live, with several reporting that they had enjoyed staying locally for the weekend, dining, and shopping in local establishments whilst they were in town. A couple of local characters won the raffle prizes - pictured here are Sam Allen, Anthony Wilson, Jake Taylor and band member Tom Lumsden. Fanny is working her 8th Country Halls Tour in and around her current tour with Australian music legend, Paul Kelly. The singer loved her Las Vegas-themed "Welcome" sign so much that she took it with her back to Tooma, where she resides. Sponsored by Daybreak Cropping, Chalkers Crossing Wines, and David Knight Transport, this event was jointly run by the junior and senior rugby clubs who are thrilled with the turnout for the event and grateful to everyone who supported the event. "Hopefully this will be the start of a return to 'normal' with a great year of rugby and community gatherings ahead," said Sam Allen, President, Grenfell Junior Rugby.

Fabulous Fanny rocks Grenfell