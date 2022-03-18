Council issues statement regarding resignations

news, local-news,

Weddin Shire Council mayor Craig Bembrick has issued a statement following the resignation this week of four councillors. "It is with regret that I inform the community of the resignations of Chad White, Carly Brown, Mark Liebich and Geoff McClelland from Weddin Shire Council. I wish to thank each of them for their service and contribution to the Council," Cr Bembrick said. He went on to assure the community that Council is still functioning and operational as normal. "Council is currently working with the Office of Local Government and NSW Electoral Commission to ensure that all correct processes are undertaken and that the vacant Councillor positions are filled as quickly as possible," Cr Bembrick said. "I would like to thank the community for the support provided to our dedicated staff and Councillors and look forward to continuing the successful operation of the Weddin Shire Council into the future. "Further information regarding the filling of the vacant Councillor positions will be provided as soon as it becomes available," he said. Read also: What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/7579e3d3-4a28-49b2-ad6f-dc645e023926.jpg/r0_219_1920_1304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg