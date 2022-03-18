Four councillors resign from Weddin Council

news, local-news,

Four Weddin Shire Councillors have resigned. Councillors Mark Liebich, Carly Brown, Geoff McLelland and Chad White tendered their resignations this week. The resignation of Cr White was announced on Tuesday and the resignations of Cr Liebich, Brown and McClelland on Thursday. The announcements for Cr Liebich, Brown and McClelland were identical with council stating on its facebook page it regretted to inform the community of the resignations of all three and thanking them for their contribution. The announcements went on to say: "The Council have contacted NSW Electoral Commission and are working closely with them in order to follow proper procedure". After Cr White's resignation on Tuesday Weddin Council said on facebook: "The Council have initiated a countback election with the NSW Election Commission to fill the vacancy. This will be expected to take approximately 40 days". It is unknown if this will still occur. Cr White has recently taken up a new position with headspace in Cowra. Council acting general manager Jaymes Rath was contacted for comment on Friday morning but was not in the office. Cr Brown, Cr Liebich, Cr White and Cr McClelland have all been contacted for comment. Weddin mayor Craig Bembrick said Council hopes to make a statement on Friday afternoon. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/3f320db9-53fc-4e60-964c-d0ac7aa1b1a8.jpg/r148_32_822_413_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg