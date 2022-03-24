Grenfell Museum to reopen

news, local-news,

After a long time in recess because of COVID-19 restrictions, we were at long last able to have our Annual General Meeting. Mr. Ian Pitt took the chair as Returning Officer for the election of Office Bearers, and they are as follows: President Peter Mitton, Vice President Keith Starr and Alan Griffiths, we are still looking for a Secretary, Treasurer Sandra Hughes, Research Officer Sandra Hughes, Research Officer Hugh Moffitt, Librarian Di Griffiths, Public Officer Hugh Moffitt, Mosaic Curator Jill Griffin, Publicity Officer Di Griffiths, Acquisitions Committee Executive, Museum Archivist and Research Officer, Representative to Weddin Shire Heritage Committee Sandra Hughes, Honorary Solicitor Peter Moffitt. Our membership fees are $10 per adult and $2 per junior member. Museum entry fees are free for financial members, Adults are $5 entry and Under 15 are $2 entry. Research and Photocopying costs are available at the Museum. The Museum phone number is 63431930 and when unattended you can leave a message. After the long recess it has been decided the Museum will open again on Saturday April 2. Opening hours are Saturday and Sunday from 2 - 4 pm, and on a Monday when we have our workday. Meetings are on the first Monday of the month at the Museum. We have applied for some grants that have been successful, so we can go ahead purchasing equipment to improve our Mosaic System for recording and cataloguing the precious museum collection. The process to digitize the photo collection has started and 500 photos were sent to Canberra recently. Jason will begin enhancing them to improve the quality. Our street stalls this year are on Saturday May 28 and Friday November 11, so put them on your calendar. If you could help us out, we would very much appreciate it. We also collect cans and bottles for Earn and Return and would pick up if you ring the Museum. If you are interested in helping the Museum in any way, you would be more than welcome.

