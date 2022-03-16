news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the state's central west. Paul Blundell, aged 57, was last seen leaving his home on George Street, Grenfell, towards the old Grenfell Railway Station, about 9.20pm on Monday 14 March 2022. When he didn't return home as planned, he was reported missing to officers from The Hume Police District who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. Police and family have concerns for Paul's welfare. Paul is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build, with balding brown hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a light brown t-shirt. Anyone with information about Paul's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

Police appeal to find missing Grenfell man