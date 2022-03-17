news, local-news,

After three days and 96kms participants in the C2G Fundraiser Walk arrived at the Grenfell County Club on Saturday afternoon for a well-deserved rest, food and drinks where families and friends gathered to welcome them home. This is the 6th year of the C2G Walk with 34 participants registered for the event. Money raised to date is approximately $10,000 for Rural and Remote Mental Health and Head Strong Foundation. Event organiser Toby Barons thanked the sponsors; Daly Flooring and Carpet, East Coast Stockfeeds, BSF Air Conditioning, AWJ Civil, Criterion Hotel Grenfell, Refresh and Renew, Timber Nic Naks, Cowra Shire Council, Weddin Shire Council, SJC Traffic Control, and IGA Canowindra. Organisers Toby Barons, Derick Robinson and Danielle Smith thanked participants, volunteers and anyone who had assisted in any way including the marshals, runners, drivers, Grenfell Lions Club Inc for cooking and the CWA Evening Branch members who prepared the rolls for lunch. Awards were presented for: Superstar - Andy Panton, Most Determined - Samantha Gregory-Jones, The Chief - Kylie Niven and Niven Family, Highest team Donation - Team Yarraglen. The fundraising page is still open at www.mycause.com.au/events/cargo2grenfell.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/ddc797f1-4c09-4c6e-be71-03fecdb025be.JPG/r0_43_2560_1489_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Charity walk raises over $10,000