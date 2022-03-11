Grenfell Junior Rugby League begins training for new season

sport, local-sport,

The Grenfell Junior Rugby League Summer League Tag Competition came to a close with the Grand Final held at Lawson Oval on Monday 28th February. Winners in the A Grade Grand Final were the Cri Sidewinders team consisting of Tiffany Erickson, Rachael Hewen, Kat Brenner, Harrison Starr, Garry Handcock, Steven Walker, Jarrad Wilson, Zachary Starr and Will Brown. The winners of the B Grade Grand Final were the Serial Taggers team consisting of Alicia White, Jon White, Matt Randall, Joshua Bateman, Phil Hedley, Dan Lenanne, Michelle Ingold, Krystle Hewen, Brendan Hewen, Mia Bateman and Noah Griffin. The Grenfell Junior Rugby League Club Trophy was presented to both captains by Club President Jamie O'Loughlin with commemorative hats for each team member. A big thanks to everyone who participated in a great social mixed competition for all ages. Grenfell Junior Rugby League Season is back. Our first social function is a Barefoot Bowls evening hosted by our major sponsor, the Grenfell Bowling Club. Kick off your shoes and enjoy a relaxed evening of bowls, raffles, guessing competitons and great prizes on Saturday 12th March from 5pm. Teams of 3 with individual entries available - $5 per person Entries to grenfelljrl@hotmail.com Training commences for the 2022 season with an evening of fun and games at Lawson Oval Grenfell from 5.30pm on Tuesday March 15. Come on down and try tackle or league tag with your friends. There will be games and prizes and a free BBQ for families. All age groups are catered for from 4 years to 17 years. Tackle footy will be run in Under 6's, Under 8's, Under 10's, Under 12's, Under 14's and Under 16's. Mixed League Tag will be in Under 8's and Under 11's. Girls League Tag will be run in Under 14's and Under 17's. It will be a great night to meet the coaches and your team mates There will be help to register, just bring along your birth certificate if you are a new player. To pre register go to www.playnrl.com.au

Grenfell Junior Rugby League begins training for new season