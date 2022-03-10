Annie Armstrong is our Lions Youth of the Year

news, local-news,

Local student Annie Armstrong has been named the 2022 Lions Youth of the Year at an event on March 3. Keith Engelsman, President of the Grenfell Lions Club, welcomed Quest entrants and their families, judges, Lions and Lions Ladies to Lions Club Youth of the Year local judging for 2022 which took place in the conference room at the Grenfell Community Health on Thursday March 3. Terry Carroll, Chair of the Grenfell Youth of the Year Quest and Sarah Higgs a teacher and co-ordinator of the Lions Youth of the Year at The Henry Lawson High School were apologies owing to other commitments. Two very worthy students, Niamh Mitton and Annie Armstrong, students at The Henry Lawson High School displayed their talents and knowledge before a distinguished panel of judges, Dianne Franks - chair, Peter Moffitt and Lynne Peterson. Following the private interviews, the entrants addressed the two impromptu questions in two questions. Interesting and different aspects to the both questions were presented by the Annie and Niamh. The students delivered their five minute prepared speeches. Both entrants chose social media as the topic for their prepared speeches. Annie Armstrong's speech was on "Is social media destroying society?" whilst Niamh Mitton's speech was - "Social Media - Why would we live without it?". Spokesperson for the judging panel, Dianne Franks said that she was astounded by the calibre of both students and said that it was a difficult decision. She emphasised to those present that the public speaking segment which the public witnessed only accounts for 30 of the marks with the other 70 marks being allocated from their performance at the private interview and information supplied on their entry forms. Annie Armstrong was announced overall winner of the Lions Youth of the Year whilst Niamh Mitton was announced the winner of the Public Speaking segment. Annie will now represent Grenfell at the District Finals in Leeton on March 19. The winner of the District Final will go onto State judging with the successful entrant representing NSW at the National Finals in May. The Quest is a community project that is designed to encourage, foster and develop leadership in conjunction with other citizenship qualities in our youth, at the age when they are about to enter the fields of employment or higher education, and provides students with the incentive to pay greater attention to the general qualities, so vital in developing our youths into first class citizens. The qualities sought, apart from academic attainments are those of leadership, personality, sportsmanship, public speaking and good citizenship. The students meet in fellowship and have the opportunity of open discussion, exchange of ideas and meet professional people of a community service club organisation. President Keith thanked Lion Terry Carroll (Chairman of the Youth of the Year Quest) for his and Lion Deidre's preparation leading up to the Local Final. He presented the Participants Certificates to the students, whilst the judges were finalising the results. He also presented a School Participant Certificate to the students for THLHS and an appreciation certificate for Sarah Higgs for her outstanding contribution to the quest and the students involved. The Grenfell Lions Club has participated in the Youth of the Year Quest since its Charter in 1978. The Quest is a great platform for which thoughts, passions and opinions can be expressed and for the students to gain confidence' President Keith thanked the judges and presented them with certificates of appreciation and a small gift. Special thanks went to timekeeper Lions Ladies Lain Thiel and to Lion Deidre Carroll for preparing the certificates.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/9a51b10c-b4d3-4634-8bb8-1f409f55c646.JPG/r0_41_2560_1487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Annie Armstrong is our Lions Youth of the Year