Records toppled at swimming carnival

Local swimmer Mikayla Hughes has toppled 10 school records at a recent swimming carnival hosted by The Henry Lawson High School. Mikayla toppled eight individual records all set by her mum Bianca and aunt Carla when they attended The Henry Lawson High School. The strong swimmer set new records in the 15 year old category of the 200m freestyle race, the 100m freestyle, the 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, the Open 200m individual medley and the Open 400m freeestyle. Mikayla's mum Bianca has held records in the under 15s girls category of the 200m freestyle, 50m breastroke, 50m backstroke and the Open 200m individual medley since 1997. Bianca also held the Open 400m freestyle record since 1998 before Mikayla beat it with a time of 5.32.96. Mikayla's aunt Carla has held the 15 years 100m freestyle and the 50m freestyle records since 1997. Along with breaking eight individual records, Mikayla was part of McNamara House relay team which broke two more records; in the Girls open 200m medley relay and in the Girls open 200m freestyle relay. The Henry Lawson High School principal Aaron Flagg said this is the most outstanding number and combination of records broken that he has seen during his time working in schools. "I would like to wish our swimmers good luck at the Western Region trials to be held in Dubbo on Thursday." In the relay events, the McNamara House relay team consisting of Ella Mitton, Niamh Mitton, Mikayla Hughes and Lily Holmes toppled two records; in the Girls open 200m medley relay and the Girls open 200m freestyle relay. These two records were initially made in 2021 and 2016 respectively. Rounding out the record breaking swims at this carnival was Dylan Forde who set new records in the 13 years 50m backstroke and the 13 years 50m freestyle. The 50m backstroke record was in place since 1992 while the 50m freestyle record was in place since 2016. The new records stand at: 15 years 200m freestyle (2.25.91); 15 years 100m freestyle (1.06.54); 15 years 50m freestyle (29.20); 15 years 50m breaststroke (39.07); 15 years 50m butterfly (32.74); 15 years 50m backstroke (35.94); Open 200m individual medley (2.46.19); Open 400m freestyle (5.32.96); 13 years 50m backstroke (39.35);13 years 50m freestyle (2.52.47); Girls Open 200m medley relay (2.30.79); and Girls Open 200m freestyle relay (2.07.94)

