Weddin Whispers: Exhibition focuses on region

ART GALLERY: The Exhibition "When Only the West Will Do" by three famous artists Peter Larson, David Isbester and Dermot Rodwell opened on March 4. Following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, an amazing number of locals and visitors were present to meet the artists and view the exhibition. David Isbester was spotted around the town painting many of the landmarks prior to the exhibition. Jenn Graham captured David painting near the Railway Station. This is an exhibition not to be missed. The Grenfell Art Gallery is open Mondays to Fridays 10am to 4pm, Saturdays 10am to 3pm and Sundays 10am to 2pm. POKER RUN: My good friends Jenn Graham and Jenny Armstrong were out and about at the weekend and captured some great photos of the Grenfell Goannas Poker run. Jenn said this is what we've missed during the C-19 shutdowns. Annual visits by large groups who raise funds for small communities and give the local economy a much-needed boost while they're here. "The bikes have been arriving in March for around six years and are hosted by our footie club, the Goannas. Welcome back and have a fabulous weekend all you chaps and chapettes," she said. SURPRISE 60th BIRTHDAY PARTY: Each Thursday a group meet at the Bowling Club for a craft morning. When they had break at lunch time, Debra Stanton received a very special surprise when her mother Betty Stanton and her sister Wendy Fanning both from Young and her sister Karen Fox from Camden greeted her. Obviously, the group was in on the surprise - hence 20 friends and family celebrated Debra's 60th birthday on March 3. Following lunch, Debra, whose actual birthday was March 2, was called upon to cut her special birthday cake. A lovely venue, great staff and a joyful afternoon was had by all. GRENFELL LIONS CLUB: The Grenfell Lions Club Mini Lotto is now down to 15 numbers. The draw tonight will be at the Royal Hotel with the Jackpot being $10,000 and the five number jackpot is $60 Last week there was no Jackpot winner, but nine five number winners who will receive $7 each. The numbers were drawn in this order: 7, 3, 8, 5, 11 and 9. Remember - choose six number 1-15 only (If you mark more than six numbers, your entry is invalid). Through the generosity of people supporting the Lions Mini Lotto, the Lions in turn support many local and Lions' charities. C2G WALK: Best wishes to all participants and volunteers as they undertake a 96km fundraiser walk. The walk over three days commenced this morning, March 10 between the two regional towns of Cargo and Grenfell. The walk is an initiative which was created with the purpose of assisting people suffering with mental health related issues through a community driven environment dedicated to raising money and awareness. C2G first began in 2017 when a group of 10 enthusiastic participants took part in a "trial walk". The event was successful and it was decided that the C2G was going to continue as an annual event. Rural and Remote Mental Health develops, tailors and implements mental health awareness, prevention and intervention programs Australia-wide, with three key programs culturally tailored for rural and remote communities. We are finding it difficult with all that has been going on, but we'd like everyone to know that what is raised will be directed back into the local region in the form of mental health workshops, organiser Toby Barons. NAVIGATING THE AGED CARE SYSTEM: A three week program organised by Elly Schiller from the Grenfell Community Health will take place when interest is shown. Each week guest speakers discuss topics relevant to Navigating the Aged Care System including a visit from local Solicitor, Grenfell Ambulance and Social Worker. Many topics are discussed including Guardianship, Enduring Power of Attorney, Aged Care Assessment, and Advanced Care Directive. If you would like to be on the list to attend Navigating the Aged Care System contact Elly, Social Worker at Grenfell Community Health - 63491750 COMING EVENTS: Mar 14: Grenfell Dramatic Society AGM 7.30pm Mar 15: CWA Evening Branch Dinner Meeting at Unwind RSVP to Deidre by Sunday Mar 16. Hospital Aux Meeting 2pm at Hospital Mar 24: Mobile Blood Van visits Grenfell 8.30am-1pm - Near Vaughn Park. WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 6343 1574 or 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au News of special occasions (weddings, anniversaries and birthdays), holidays, visitors, new babies and achievements of family and friends would be appreciated. As many residents do not have social media, they miss out on your news.

Weddin Whispers: Exhibition focuses on region