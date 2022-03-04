news, local-news,

Grenfell residents are invited to attend the annual general meeting of the Grenfell Dramatic Society as they awaken from what they describe as their long COVID sleep. Be part of the next chapter, energy and enthusiasm is what makes the drama resume, the group says. The annual general meeting will be held at the group's Rose Street Rooms on Monday, March 14 from 7.30pm. Membership is $10. "We welcome anyone willing to put in their energy and enthusiasm so that the fun and drama can resume," Grenfell Dramatic Society's Di Donohue said. In the pipeline are Radio plays, a fundraiser quiz night, a variety night showcasing local talent, and their next play. There are opportunities for any age and experience, onstage or offstage, in sound or lighting, new props, muscling up the chairs and tables, catering, or ushering at show-time. Come along, join the Grenfell Dramatic Society as they 'scrutinize the scripts' and 'scrub up the props for 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/7278dcc0-a862-47ee-a978-52d213e8a5da.jpg/r0_16_1151_666_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Drama resumes in Grenfell