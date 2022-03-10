Dates for landcarers to note

news, local-news,

On February 17, Weddin Landcare held an interesting field day in conjunction with Central West Local Land Services at the Maslin family's property, "Caragabal West", on Dung Beetles and Carbon Farming. Dr. Russ Burrow and Graeme Heath from Dung Beetle Ecosystem Engineers gave an informative talk before the group headed out into the paddock to look for dung beetles and see what had been caught in the traps laid. "We managed to identify eight different species of dung beetles, which was impressive; however, as we learnt on the day, we need many more than this to ensure we have dung beetle activity occurring year-round so there is some work to do to increase populations," Weddin Landcare Coordinator, Melanie Cooper said. "Everyone was fascinated by these powerful little work-horses that can be incredibly beneficial to livestock enterprises by reducing flies and nematodes; improving nutrient cycling; reducing nutrification of surface water; and improving soil structure," Melanie added. The field day also included a presentation from Kieran Whittock of Agriprove about carbon farming and the process of registering soil carbon projects, capturing baseline data and then building soil carbon to create and sell carbon credits. "Soil carbon farming is now a reality and there are some opportunistic gains that can be capitilised upon, if managed correctly," Melanie said. "The process for obtaining and trading soil carbon credits is becoming more and more streamlined and palatable to farmers. I'm sure everyone who came to the field day went home with a lot of food for thought," she said. For lunch, Aboriginal Officer for Central West Local Land Services, Bek Shepherd, provided a delicious sample of bush foods. Everyone agreed that all field days should incorporate a similar cultural tasting! Weddin Landcare have several other events coming up that may interest readers. On Saturday March 19 and Sunday March 20 Birding NSW will be conducting their twentieth bird survey weekend around Grenfell as part of important, bi-annual bird and biodiversity area surveys. "New surveyors are always welcome but must be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations," Melanie said. "Birding NSW survey in small groups, on about 30 sites around Grenfell on the Saturday morning. They meet for a barbecue on a private property on Saturday evening and then on Sunday morning they do a casual bird walk at Company Dam," she added. If you would like to join the official survey on Saturday 19th or the casual bird walk on Sunday 20th or would like more information, please contact Elisabeth Karplus from Birding NSW by emailing emhodson@exemail.com.au Weddin Landcare will be holding its AGM and a general meeting on Monday March 28. The meeting will be held at the Top Bar at the Criterion Hotel, Grenfell and will run from 5pm - 6:30pm. This will be followed by dinner at 7pm. All interested community members are invited to attend, please RSVP to Melanie on 0417 963 475 for dinner. On Wednesday 30 March, Weddin Landcare will be holding a free field day with Resource Consulting Services (RCS) on Martin and Megan Starr's property, east of Grenfell. Advisor, Michael Gooden from RCS will be on hand to discuss relevant topics such as growing and managing multi-species crops, matching stocking rate to carrying capacity, grazing management in mixed farming situations and strategies to reduce synthetic inputs. Participants at the field day on 30 March will see and hear first-hand what the Starr's have been doing on their property. "From this field day, we also hope to gauge people's interest in holding one of the formal RCS training courses in Grenfell later in the year. If people can't make the field day but are keen to do one of the RCS courses such as the 2.5 day Grazing Clinic or 7-day Farming and Grazing for Profit, please flag your interest with me," Melanie said. If you are interested in becoming involved in Landcare activities in the Weddin district, contact Melanie Cooper on 0417 963 475 or weddinlandcare@outlook.com or connect with them though facebook or twitter.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/c29fb897-3079-4fc8-8817-13db6b9d38c8_rotated_270.jpg/r0_118_1280_841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Dates for landcarers to note