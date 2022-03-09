Taking steps to improve mental health in the bush

news, local-news,

Walking nearly 100km over three days isn't everyone's idea of fun. But if you want to make a difference like Cargo to Grenfell (C2G) walk organiser Tobie Barons it's worth the effort. Mr Barons will be joined by more than 30 walkers setting off from Cargo on Thursday, March 10 raising funds which will go to Rural and Remote Mental Health. Over three days the walkers will trek 96km finishing in Grenfell on Saturday afternoon. And if you haven't registered there's still time to do so. "We have provision for up to 70 people, we take entries right up until day one, there's plenty of room for everyone," Mr Barons said. Accommodation along the way is up to each participant with some choosing to stay or camp in Canowindra or Gooloogong or making their way back to Canowindra, Grenfell or Cowra for overnight stays before re-joining the walkers the next morning. C2G is an initiative which was created with the purpose to assist people suffering with mental health related issues. Funds raised are used to fund community programs and workshops which are sourced from mental health organizations, and presented by accredited trainers to the central west region of NSW. Day one is a 23.3km distance beginning in Cargo at 12 noon walking to Canowindra. Day two is a 29.3km distance beginning at 10:30am walking from Canowindra to Gooloogong where a trivia night will be held at the Gooloogong Hotel to help the group's fundraising effort with "a multitude of prizes" on offer. Day three consists of a 21.1km (Half Marathon) distance and a full 43.3km beginning at 7:30am with the full marathon walkers walking from Gooloogong to Grenfell. Mr Barons has set a fundraising target this year of $15,000. "That's a really good number in terms of being able to manage the funds," he said. "We've partnered with Rural and Remote Mental Health again this year who allow us to utilise local facilitators to put on workshops. "We'll run mental health workshops for sporting teams, businesses, community groups and schools," he said. Rural and Remote Mental Health develops, tailors and implements mental health awareness, prevention and intervention programs Australia-wide, with three key programs culturally tailored for rural and remote communities. You can still enter via the C2G website https://www.c2gwalk.com/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/f837819b-e49b-4b8b-98dc-453fe37447ff.jpg/r0_72_997_635_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg