Strong contest at annual relay

It was an exciting day at the pool for the annual Business House Relays. Twenty teams swam their way through the heats, repêchage, semi-finals and the final. The final was a hotly contested race with Aston and Joyce's Danny Joyce just in front of CJ Anderson with the Aquatic Centre's Tom Robinson, mowing him down. With only a fingernail between Danny and Tom, they, along with the team from CJ Anderson all swam way under their entered times leaving the team from The Henry Lawson High School to come away with the trophy. Well done to Anna, Taylor, Grace and Alex! Congratulations to all our teams, in particular our finalists, Bella Rose, Aston and Joyce, the Aquatic Centre, CJ Anderson and The Henry Lawson High School. A special thank you to all the businesses who supported evening, including Rotary who manned the BBQ to keep the swimmers and supporters fed, and to all the swimmers who participated in the event. We appreciate your continued support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/7131d1d6-2420-4747-a9e2-7a585e728fd2.jpg/r0_118_1280_841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg