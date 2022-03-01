news, local-news,

Regional Development Australia Central West (RDA Central West) will visit Grenfell on Tuesday, March 8, to provide a series of two grant writing workshops. The workshops will be conducted by RDA Central West Director Wayne Sunderland, and Projects and Grants Officer Sophie Lountain. "The workshops are aimed at providing support to the local community and making both community organisations and businesses aware of what grants are out there, what they're eligible to apply for and how to write a convincing grant application," Mr Sunderland said. "RDA Central West is a not-for-profit, federal government funded organisation. We provide these workshops at no cost to attendees; we simply want to support local communities to thrive. "Knowing what grants are out there and how to write a successful grants application is the first step in getting funding." Mr Sunderland encourages all community organisations and businesses in the Grenfell area to send a representative to one of the two workshops, which will run for one and a half hours each and be held at The Collective on Main Street. 3pm - 4.30pm Community Grants Workshop. 6pm - 7.30pm Business Grants Workshop.

Grenfell to host grant writing workshops