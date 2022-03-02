Women's health in focus at clinic

news, local-news,

Local women from Grenfell and the Weddin Shire are being encouraged to make the most of a local service that is available to them. Women's Health Nurse Jen Shady holds clinics in Grenfell, Canowindra, Parkes, Forbes, and Cowra. "Sometimes women feel uncomfortable seeing a male GP for cervical screening or to discuss women's issues, that's where the Women's Health Service is there to help," Jen said. Clinical services include cervical screening, pregnancy testing and options, postnatal checks, as well as breast awareness, menopause and healthy ageing information, women's advocacy and support. Nurses can also link clients with other services including continence support, mental health, domestic violence support, and smoking cessation. Aboriginal women, LBTQI+ women and non-binary people, women with disabilities, carers, and those from multicultural backgrounds are welcome at the Western NSW Local Health District Women's Health Service. "We welcome everyone, we want to make sure people feel safe and supported to get the screening and health care they need and deserve" said Jen. The next Women's Health clinic will be held on March 4 at Main Street Medical Services. Appointments can be made by calling Main Street Medical Services on 6343 1211. "A lot of women in our town do not even know this service exists, especially in Grenfell where there isn't the availability of a female GP," Jen said. "The Western NSW Local Health District Women's Health Service provides free and confidential health care for women, with a focus on early detection, illness prevention and health screening." The clinic offers comprehensive health checks which includes health history, basic physical examination, routine screening, lifestyle advice and referrals to appropriate services. Screening tests may include: "We encourage women from all backgrounds to access our service including; Aboriginal women, women from multicultural backgrounds, lesbian, bisexual, trans-gender and inter-gender women, carers and women with disabilities," Jen said. "The service is run by specially trained Women's Health Nurses and can assist females from puberty to menopause and beyond." Locals are able to book an appointment through the Community Health Centre. Anyone who would like to know more or would like to book an appointment can do so by calling 6349 1777.

Women's health in focus at clinic