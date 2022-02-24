Festival to return

news, local-news,

The 2022 Grenfell Henry Lawson Festival will the biggest yet with a concert added to this year's program. The festival is set to return to Grenfell on June 9-13. The decision to combine the festival with a concert received the green light at the February meeting of Weddin Shire Council where a number of scenarios for this year's event were debated. Acting general manager Jaymes Rath presented the scenarios to councillors before they voted unanimously to support a scenario for a combined festival and concert. Mr Rath had told councillors his preference was the festival over the June long weekend with a concert later in the year, a move he said would double the economic benefits for the town. The Festival committee has received a $50,000 funding boost under the NSW Governments Regional Events Acceleration Fund to allow it to stage the planned concert. Councillor Carly Brown thanked the festival committee for its hard work and moved that council proceed with the combined festival and concert. Under this scenario the festival and the concert will be held over the June long weekend by the Festival committee with the council to donate $40,000, originally proposed for an event manager, to the committee for running the festival. Council also agreed to underwrite the concert with council's in-kind contribution to be honoured on the proviso the committee does not seek sponsorship from the local community. READ ALSO: Grenfell to host grant writing workshops "Council intends to contribute to the community sponsorship in recognition of the disruptions and economic challenges caused by COVID-19 and the main street project," Mr Rath told the meeting. Mr Rath's preferred scenario was for the festival to proceed in June and a concert to be held later in the year. Mr Rath's preferred scenario was for the festival to proceed in June and a concert to be held later in the year. Under this scenario he said "Council will donate the original $40,000 for the event manager to the committee for running the festival. The event is still run by the committee and council's existing in-kind contribution will be honoured. This option leaves the festival volunteers to focus on the June long weekend event and they can use their existing $65,000 bank balance along with the $40,000 from Council to run the event". READ ALSO: Weddin to ask community what it wants Cr Chad White said the preference of the (festival) committee is for scenario one. "I just want to acknowledge the hard work of the committee to pull this all together. It would be a shame not to have both events over the weekend," Cr White said. Belinda Power, President of The Grenfell Henry Lawson Festival of Arts Committee said they have been working closely with Council on finalising the Concert and will be able to let the community know more in the coming weeks. "The Committee wish to thank the Councillors for their unanimous support of the festival and concert." Ms Power said they have also been working on a new website which will provide the opportunity to move the following categories online: Art, Photography, Short Story and Verse Entry Forms and uploading entries. Expression of interests for Market Stallholders, Street Entertainers and Kings and Queens, along with Ticketing will also be made available online via the website. Ms Power said they welcome everyone to come to the General meeting at the Bowling Club Wednesday March 9, 2022 at 7.00pm. "Exciting times ahead and we look forward to telling you more," Ms Power said, "If you would like to help in any way we will have many opportunities to find something that will be a perfect fit. Everyone is welcome," she said.

