Although by now an open secret, it can be confirmed that the well-respected local real estate agency CJ Anderson and Co is changing hands with former Grenfell residents Graeme and Ros Schneider purchasing the business. Graeme and Ros operate Raine and Horne Real Estate at Young and will extend their services to Grenfell with that franchise. Local residents will be pleased to know, however, that Rob and Ali Anderson will continue to keep the CJ Anderson name alive by concentrating on their livestock trading operations. Good news too, is that the highly valued services of Sheryl Hinde will be retained in her present role as Grenfell office manager and will be ably supported by Bethany Abbott as support and trainee property manager. Simone Abbott who acts as Business Development Manager and Property Management supervisor at Young will have oversight of day-to-day operations as required. All participants are well known to the local community. Graeme and Ros say that they are keenly looking forward to re-engaging with and providing top professional service to the Grenfell community and the Weddin Shire. They commenced trading as Raine and Horne from Tuesday March 1.

New owners for CJ Anderson and Co