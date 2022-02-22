news, local-news,

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is calling for people to make a booking to donate blood when Mobile Donor Centre arrives in Grenfell this Thursday, March 24. They will be in Vaughn Park on Cross Street from 8.30am to 1.00pm and are asking people to roll up their sleeves and donate. According to Australian Red Cross Lifeblood one in three people in Grenfell will need blood during their lives - and without people donating, that blood may not be there at the crucial moment. "Despite the ongoing pandemic, it is important to remember blood and plasma donation remains absolutely vital." To donate blood or plasma you can book online at https://www.lifeblood.com.au/blood or by calling 13 14 95.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/3a616717-4723-4d6f-bc71-f2da8b926147.png/r0_37_180_139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is calling for people to donate