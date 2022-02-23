news, local-news,

The Grenfell Garden Club is looking forward to its next meeting which is coming up at the start of next month. Locals who are interested in joining have been invited to attend and find out what the local club is all about. "The next meeting of the Grenfell Garden Club Inc will be held at the Lions Park at Grenfell Railway Station covered barbecue area on Tuesday March 1 at 10.30 am," Grenfell Garden Club secretary Kathleen McCue said. "Looking forward to catching up and having a chat. "Please bring any new ideas or suggestions for activities." The Grenfell Garden Club is a community based non-profit organisation promoting friendship and caring through gardening. The Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month and can be found on Facebook for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/fda077c3-ad0d-4f48-9950-363e93a00e89.jpg/r0_163_750_587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Grenfell Garden Club to meet