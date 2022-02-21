Venue an "asset" to the Grenfell community

news, local-news,

"A great asset to our community". With those words, Cr Chad White moved that Weddin Shire Council approve a modification to a development application which will allow the outdoor area at The Cordial Factory in George Street, Grenfell to be used when live music is performed inside the venue. "It will be a great asset for our community, especially the youth, tourism and economic development," Cr White said. The DA modification was presented to Council this month in what Cr Carly Brown described as "a very comprehensive report". A maximum of 100 patron will be allowed in the outdoor area and live music can only be undertaken inside the venue. Use of the outdoor area will only be permitted in conjunction with a live music function. "Applications like this are rare and incredibly valuable," Cr Phil Diprose said. "I know of other councils not approving applications like this for fear of competition which tends to have a long term impact. This is an exciting development," he said. Luke Armstrong of the Cordial Factory told councillors the decision to establish a permanent live music venue came after a number of "pop up" events. "Arts OutWest has granted us funding to put towards local musicians once we are up and running," Mr Armstrong said. "The Cordial Factory is a labour love." Mr Armstrong said the venue would not only be a place to provide live music but also one to foster performance and participation of young musicians. "We believe the Cordial Factory can only contribute positively to the cultural fabric of our great little town and the community at large. "Everyone benefits on a rising star," Mr Armstrong said. Council received two objections to the modification. One of the objectors, from a hotel adjoining the Cordial Factory, asked that council defer consideration of the modification until a number of "conflicting things" in the application. "We are already a live music venue," council was told.

