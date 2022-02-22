Locals ready to relay

sport, local-sport,

After a reschedule of the date the Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club Business House Relay is now ready to go ahead this weekend. Locals have been invited to join the Club for a fun family afternoon which was originally penciled in for Sunday February 13 from 5pm, however has now been moved to this Sunday February 27, 2022 from 5pm. "You don't need to be an Olympic swimmer to take part, you just need to be able to get from one end of the pool to the other," the Club has said. Any business houses who would like to sponsor a team or any individuals who would like to swim but don't have a team are asked to please contact Leann at the Grenfell Aquatic Center and she will find you a team. The entry fee for a relay team is $30. Entries are asked to be left with Leann at the Grenfell Aquatic Center either by calling in or by calling 63431756 or 0490830563. Gate admission for the afternoon will be $6 for a family and $3 for an individual. To find out more about the fun and entertaining afternoon be sure to jump onto Facebook and follow Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club or get in contact with the Aquatic Centre. Locals are encouraged to head on down to the pool on Sunday afternoon to cheer on the local teams and to enjoy some fun in the sun and water before the end of the season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/69ff090b-3a94-4f66-b0f9-c9c9ddb9a99d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg