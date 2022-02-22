news, local-news,

At their meeting in Blayney on 16 February 2022, the members of Central Tablelands Water County Council re-elected unopposed Cr David Somervaille representing Blayney Shire Council as Chairperson, and Cr Andrew Rawson representing Cabonne Council was elected unopposed as Deputy Chairperson. "I am delighted and honoured to continue in the position of Chair of Central Tablelands Water (CTW)," Cr Somervaille who has chaired the board for the past eight years said. "I would like to welcome our four new councillors who I am sure will make a valuable and thoughtful contribution during this term, which is shaping up to be a pivotal one for our strategic direction." On top of welcoming the new members Cr Somervaille also paid tribute to those who came before them, including now Weddin Shire Council Mayor Craig Bembrick. "I would also like to acknowledge the contribution of former members, Kevin Walker, Anthony Durkin, Craig Bembrick and John Newstead," he said. As a newly elected councillor at Cabonne Council and member of CTW, Dr Rawson has said that he is honoured to be elected to the Deputy Chairperson role at CTW. "I am looking forward to working with the Chair, fellow board members and CTW staff to meet our commitments to CTW consumers," Cr Dr Rawson said. "There are exciting new projects on regional water security that I am keen to contribute to, which will underpin a prosperous economic future for the region, whilst ensuring sustainable environmental flows." The Chairperson holds office for 2 years, in accordance with Section 391 of the Local Government Act 1993. The Deputy Chairperson will also hold office for the same term as the Chairperson. CTW is a water supply authority constituted under NSW Local Government legislation. First proclaimed in 1944 the county embraces the Shires of Blayney, Cabonne and Weddin providing drinking water to these communities. CTW currently has approximately 6,000 water connections and provides potable water to 15,000 consumers in 14 towns and villages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/379de116-6a5d-4fe7-b0c5-96ea6cd80536.png/r0_64_743_484_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mayor Craig Bembrick thanked by returning chairperson Cr David Somervaille for service