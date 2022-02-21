Remembering Kerrie Ham | Obituary

news, local-news,

My name is Margaret Salmon I am Kerrie's sister. Kerrie Ann Snowden was born on the 17TH April 1944 in Cooma the eldest daughter of Eileen and Stan Snowden. Kerrie attended St. Patrick's Primary School and completed her schooling at the Brigidene Convent in Cooma. My memories of growing up as a child with Kerrie are limited due to our age difference, although I have memories of travelling to Sydney each year at Christmas with our parents and staying in Manly, Kerrie wasn't interested in the beach but loved to go shopping and visiting relatives with mum, I think her dislike of the beach was due to her red hair and pale skin. Easter was another time when mum and dad took us to the Royal Easter Show and Randwick Races, I think this is where Kerrie's love of horse racing came from. Kerrie started her working life in the Rural Bank in Cooma also working as an usherette at the local picture theatre on weekends where she met her future husband Bruce Ham. In 1962 mum, dad and I moved to Sydney to live, Kerrie remained in Cooma because of her job and the fact that Bruce was still there. Kerrie and Bruce moved to Sydney in 1963 for work. They married on the 12th June 1965 at St. Therese Catholic Church Denistone in Sydney. They remained happily married for 32 years. They moved to Walla Walla due to Bruce's appointment as manager of the CBC Bank and during their time there they welcomed Catherine Maree Ham into the world on the 23rd October, 1971. Catherine provided Kerrie and Bruce with many reasons to be proud, they took great delight in her tennis achievements and even built a tennis court at their home they were even more proud of her academic success. Kerrie and Bruce lived in many country towns Walla Walla, Wagga and Blaney before finally settling in Grenfell where they managed the Sunset Motel, ran the TAB agency and built a home for themselves and Catherine. Unfortunately, in June 1997 Bruce passed away after a long battle with cancer at the young age of 58. As Kerrie had made a life for herself in Grenfell, she continued working for the TAB until the agency closed. As Kerrie loved to drive, she volunteered as a driver for The Weddin Shire Community Transport, she continued in a volunteer role for 18 years picking up a Community Achievement award in 2014 for her service to the community. Sadly, last year Kerrie had to give up driving the Community car due to ill health. Kerrie always spoke kindly of the passengers she transported to Sydney and other places describing how she would pick them up and drop them at hospitals all over the metropolitan area, she always mentioned how she avoided the tolls by taking round about ways to get there even confusing us as to where she went. One story comes to mind where she rang one night because of a detour near Liverpool in Sydney, she was completely lost and we had to talk her out of where she was with the help of google maps. To this day we don't really know where she got to and where she was even google was confused. I remember with fondness Kerrie would often come to Sydney and arrive for one night with enough luggage to cover an overseas trip for a family of four. Kerrie loved horse racing, Trots, scratchies and cricket in fact she loved all types of sport. Speaking of cricket when Kerrie came to our place at Christmas on the way to Catherine's in Tuncurry, she would ask us to put on the cricket, and within minutes she would be asleep on the lounge but would wake immediately when we changed the channel. We would often tell a white lie and say it had finished. You can gather we are not cricket fans. Whilst Kerrie was a private person and kept most of her personal life to herself, she was a great sister and auntie to Jessica and Cassie and took great delight in being a great aunt to Hunter. Unfortunately, due to ill health and covid restrictions in the past couple of years we didn't get to see her as often but we spoke regularly. We will miss her phone call on our birthdays where she would break into the full rendition of Happy Birthday, much to our amusement. Catherine and our family would like to thank Keith, Paula and Krystle Ritchie and Margaret and Roger Baker for their companionship and care of Kerrie over the years. You are now at rest with Bruce. Fly high Kerrie and keep picking winners.

Remembering Kerrie Ham | Obituary