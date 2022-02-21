COVID-19 vaccination pop up clinic returns to Grenfell
Western NSW Local Health District have announced its Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic will be returning to Grenfell soon.
"Western NSW Local Health District will be delivering pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics soon in Cowra, Gilgandra and Grenfell- offering both regular and kids Pfizer vaccines," WNSWLHD's Kate Hennessy said.
The clinic will be at the Grenfell Showground on Friday March 4, 2022 between 9.30am and 4pm.
Both walk-ins and appointments will be available for the day. If seeking a second or booster dose, bring evidence of your previous dose(s).
Anyone wishing to book in is able to do so by jumping online and visiting bit.ly/C19vaxbookingsGrenfell or by calling 1800 684 423.
"Appointment times are limited, once all the time-slots have all been filled you will not be able to select a time on the form," Ms Hennessy said.
Those attending will need to bring a form of identification and their Medicare card.