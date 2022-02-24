education, school leaders, teachers, class captains, student leadership, leader characteristics, schools, leadership roles

What characteristics do you need to be a school leader?

Leadership: This is just one of the many qualities required from successful school leaders or captains. Photos: Shutterstock The school captain and vice-captain positions are usually decided before the end of the previous school year. The election process is structured to provide a clear and supportive process where students can make an informed decision about voting for the most suitable candidate for the school captain and vice-captain positions for the following year. "Students who are chosen to be school captains are those who stand out as confident, conscientious and compassionate leaders," a spokesperson for the Department of Education, Skills and Employment said. "They are often chosen by teachers and students alike. It is more than a popularity contest. Successful candidates have a reputation for working hard to achieve good results at school; they participate in sport and community activities; they are well-liked and respected by their peers. "School captains play a really important leadership role in the school community. They help instil a sense of pride and belonging among younger students. They are trusted and familiar and can help bridge gaps between students and staff. Few are chosen: Students need to be able to display a number of certain and consistent characteristics for a leadership role at school. "When recruiting for jobs, employers always look favourably on candidates who have been a school captain because this experience speaks volumes about the qualities of the individual, how they are regarded by others, and the leadership skills they have developed," they said. Student leadership criteria include: Consistent scholastic effort to do one's very best

Leadership qualities both in current and in previous years

Competence and perseverance when completing tasks or duties

Self-discipline and responsible behaviour to a very high standard

A caring attitude towards fellow and younger students

Emotional resilience

Complies with the Student Dress Code

Supports and complies with the school rules

Collaborative team skills with staff and students

Involvement in a range of school and extracurricular activities

Competent public speaking