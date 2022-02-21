Committee to oversee Main Street project

news, local-news,

Weddin Shire Council has voted to form a committee to oversee the town's Main Street renewal project. Nominations will be called for the four Community Members/Main Street Business Owners representative positions on the committee. Council elect the members of the Grenfell Main Street Renewal Project Committee at its next Ordinary meeting to be held in March 2022. The move was approved despite some reservations. "My concern is that I would ... prefer to see the experts in charge of the project than a committee of shop keepers, not saying they don't have any skills but the skills base is within the council," Cr Michelle Cook said. The proposed committee would consist of the mayor, deputy mayor, one other elected councillor, council's general manager and Infrastructure manager, one community member who is a non Main Street business owner, two Main Street business owners situated between the Mid Western Highway and Forbes Street, two Main Street business owners situated between Forbes Street and Short Street and the project managers. The functions of the committee would include monitor and review the weekly construction program, implementation of the Main Street project and its expenditure, to formulate and issue communications to the Grenfell Record and Facebook. Cr Cook said monitoring the weekly construction program should remain with council. Cr Best said he would be happy to be on this committee if it is purely an advisory committee and has no decision making power. Council voted to change the recommendation so this would be the case. "This committee is important when you consider where we are at with Main Street," Cr Diprose said. "Having this committee we are meeting weekly, the community is coming along with us. "This sends a strong message to the community about how serious were are about getting this project done," he said.

