Assistance for villages

news, local-news,

Weddin Shire Council villages will be given the opportunity to become more involved in council's planning process. At its February council meeting Weddin Shire voted, after a motion from Cr Phil Diprose, to include Village-specific sub-sections in its revised Delivery Program. "Feedback suggests that some village residents feel that Council leaves them out of the planning processes," Cr Diprose told the meeting. "We've had a lot of input from the villages over the years for assistance. "In terms of where the information ends up we have a 10 year plan, a delivery plan and an operational plan. "We've surveyed the villages before but the information gets lost, by having it in the Delivery Program, it will be looked at every year in relation to the next year's Operational Plan. "I''ve had consultation with people from three of the villages." Cr Diprose said some of the big issues for the villages surrounded the pub at Caragabal and a toilet upgrade; at Greenethorpe they, for years, have wanted disabled toilets and at Quandialla every couple of years they have for years looked at public health. "How council staff do that I'm not sure but this would put it front and centre when we plan," Cr Diprose said. Cr Michelle Cook seconded councillor Diprose's motion. Councillors voted unanimously to approve the motion.

