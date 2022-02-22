Weddin to ask community what it wants

news, local-news,

The new Weddin Shire Council has jumped straight on to the front foot in its efforts to secure funding for community and not-for-profit organisations. At its February meeting the council voted unanimously to survey all community and not-for-profits say that it can compile a list of projects that may require funding. The move followed a notice of motion from Cr Phil Diprose. Cr Diprose said the survey will help council ascertain any grant funding requirements they are contemplating or seeking. "Conducting the surveys will make us a bit more 'shovel ready' for occasional unplanned State and Federal grant allocations that we are offered," Cr Diprose said. "It will also allow us to assess whether Council can provide greater assistance in supporting these organisations with their grant funding endeavours. "There's a fairly intense period of planning to be done for short term and long term. "(By doing this we can) find out what grant funding they may be thinking of in terms of a time of three to five years." Cr Diprose said the survey may also provide council an opportunity to combine applications for grant funding.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/1a9f9a0e-4c1a-429b-b492-2efc7c5412e9.jpg/r0_42_1920_1127_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg