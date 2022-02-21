Lachlan United kick off strong start to 2022

sport, local-sport,

The Lachlan United under 14s girls squad have had a great start to 2022, with strong results in the Proctor Cup hosted at Bathurst. During the two day competition on February 12-13 the squad came up against Adamstown Rosebud FC, Marconi Stallions FC, Canberra Croatia FC and Northbridge FC. Lachlan United came out with a one - nil win against Northbridge, a one - nil win against Canberra Croatia and a nil-all draw with Marconi Stallions FC. Unfortunately, Lachlan United lost against Adamstown Rosebud FC, two - nil. Lachlan United coach Doug McKenzie said the team played really well across the board, with the score against Adamstown not reflective of their skill. McKenzie said a couple of errors and lapses in judgement led to the two goals scored against them. Despite the singular loss across the Cup, McKenzie said Lachlan United went strongly against the other teams. McKenzie said half of the Lachlan United squad hadn't played at that level before, and went very well with only three weeks of training prior to the Proctor Cup. The under 14s girls squad is one of several teams which have come together to form the Lachlan United Representative Club this year, with players coming from Forbes, Grenfell, Young and Cowra. Lachlan United have been able to field teams in the under 10 boys, under 11 boys, under 12 girls, under 13 boys, under 14 boys, under 14 girls and under 16 girls 2022 representative soccer competition. Coming up in March 26-27 is the Merino Cup hosted in Goulburn, with Lachlan United set to send four squads to compete - the under 14s and under 16a girls squads as well as the under 13s and under 14s boys squads The first round of the Western Youth League competition is set to begin on the first Saturday of May.

