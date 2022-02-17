Nurses take industrial action

news, local-news,

Nurses and midwives across the state, including at Grenfell, walked off the job on Tuesday, February 15, with some joining COVID-safe rallies despite being told the strike could not go ahead. In Grenfell staff at the Grenfell MPS took action for one hour from 10.30am walking along Main Street with placards calling out "we're on strike" in their quest for better working conditions and pay. The action was part of a state-wide strike by nurses and midwives, to highlight the NSW government's refusal to negotiate on safe staffing in all public hospitals. Grenfell nurse Jenny Wood said the Grenfell staff joined the action in support of their colleagues state-wide. "We're just trying to support nurses state-wide," Ms Wood said. "We can see what the problems are in the city and country hospitals have their own set of problems. "Workloads are ridiculous, we're working short staffed all of the time. People are doing overtime, we need ratios. "Grenfell is an Multi Purpose Service (as a result) in aged care we don't have ratios, nothing at all. "We have three people on staff overnight with seven acute beds, an ED bed and 34 aged care residents. "We're rallying about pay rates as well. "Nurses are burnt out and have had enough basically." Ms Wood said, excluding aged care, the nurses are calling for staff patient ratios of one to four in the bigger hospitals and one to three in emergency departments. Grenfell MPS staff face significant challenges with 34 aged care beds to deal with in addition to the hospital beds. Increases in dementia patients only add to the burden placed on the staff. "It's pretty hard going," Ms Wood said. "You've just got to have one resident taking a fall and two staff are taken out, leaving one left for wandering and also the violence now sometimes involved with dementia patients. "For what nurses do it is a thankless job, it shouldn't be, we're just burnt out and have had enough," Ms Wood said. NSWNMA General Secretary, Brett Holmes, said members were sick of the government ignoring their plea for safe staffing. "Our members have signalled how fed up they are with the NSW government for continuing to ignore the need for nurse-to-patient ratios on every shift, similar to those already working successfully in Queensland and Victoria," said Mr Holmes. "The staffing crisis in health won't simply go away on its own. COVID-19 has only exacerbated the failings of our health system. What we're asking for is not unreasonable."

