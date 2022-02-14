sport, local-sport,

Drier weather conditions greeted the social bowlers this week with 57 playing on the social days. The social day winners were:- Chooks :- Rod Palin, Sue Gault, Stuart Hughes, Keith Brus and David Hancock. Free Games:- Julie Wood, Nev Coleman, John Hunter, Tony Grose, Colin Meyers, Rosemary Walter, Barry Jones, Max Barr, Greg Fanning, Spock Armstrong and David Hancock. This week you needed +6 on the 11nd end on an odd numbered rink. The jackpot was not this won week. Next week the jackpot will be $240.00. Team nominations for the Lion Co, Aston Joyce BCIB Insurance Open 2 bowl triples on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 are being accepted by the Grenfell Bowling Club. The Major/minor pairs need to be played, if you can't, then you may have to forfeit. Bowls on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays will commence at 1.00 pm with the names in by 12.30pm

Nominations open for bowls