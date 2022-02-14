Opener's long stint helps Grenfell continue winning ways

sport, local-sport,

A long stint in the middle from opener Charlie Mitton has seen Grenfell continue their winning ways with a dominant victory over Valleys' B Grade side. Mitton (89) formed a 158-run partnership with Bailey Edwards (69 not out) to secure the win for the visitors, helped by several dropped balls by Valleys' fielders. Fellow opener Steven Walker managed 20 before he was bowled by Al Lovett. Edwards brought stability to the tail end of the innings, with Grenfell experiencing a batting collapse. Tyler Byron (3), Henry Mitton (1) and Riley Grey (4) all fell for single digits while Riley Edwards was dismissed for a duck. However the damage had been done, with Grenfell setting an impressive 6-195 target for the home side. It was tough start for Valleys with Henry Mitton taking the first of his five wickets to send Lovett (7) and E Benson (9) sent packing early. Sam Haeata (2) and B Gunn (6) were also unable to shift the momentum towards the home side however Nathan Worth provided a glimmer of hope, top scoring with 46 before he fell victim to the bowling of H Mitton. W Preston (4) and Liam Saunders (5) also struggled against the Grenfell bowlers before Nate Gunn managed to steady the ship with 12 runs to his name. Josh Weston ended Valleys' innings dismissed for a duck and the green and gold finished 100 runs short of the target on 8-95.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/2ef11105-87a3-4fdd-818f-3863dee6c445.JPG/r1369_1024_3057_1978_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg