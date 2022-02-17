news, local-news,

Best-selling Australian author Nicole Alexander will be appearing at an In-Conversation event at Grenfell Library on Wednesday, March 23 to celebrate the release of her newest novel, The Last Station which will be published in early March. The Last Station is set in 19th century NSW, on a wool station that sits on the Darling River. It focuses on the decline of the once-prosperous pastoralist family, The Dalhuntys, as the paddle-steamer trade along the Darling slowly becomes victim to a combination of unreliable rainfall, drought and the increased use of railway lines to transport goods. The book discusses themes such as the price of progress, man versus nature, loyalty, pride and acceptance; all within the context of a time of great change in Australia's rural history. Nicole is based in Moree and will be touring regional NSW and Sydney with The Last Station in March and early April 2022. Nicole herself has also gone through much change since the release of her last book two years ago. Although she still lives in Moree, her family sadly sold their last rural holding in the first quarter of 2020 after 126 years on the land. Also, the old homestead she grew up in (built by her great-grandfather) devastatingly burned to the ground in October 2020. Along with The Last Station, Nicole has written ten other novels including: The Bark Cutters, A Changing Land, Absolution Creek, Sunset Ridge, The Great Plains, Wild Lands, River Run, An Uncommon Woman, Stone Country and The Cedar Tree. If you are unable to catch up with her at Grenfell Library, you can see Nicole at various libraries around the region, including Orange, Bathurst and Goulburn. Visit ww.penguin.com.au/authors/nicole-alexander for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/8b54905d-dce2-4063-b3aa-d2231413c7c8.jpg/r0_739_2400_2095_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A conversation with Australian author Nicole Alexander