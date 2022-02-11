Kick start 2022 in Grenfell with Fanny Lumsden live

news, local-news,

The Grenfell Rugby Union Senior and Junior Clubs are excited to announce an awesome music event to kick off the start of the 2022 rugby season. The very talented Fanny Lumsden will be heading to the Grenfell Showground on Saturday, March 19 as part of her eighth Country Hall Tour. Grenfell Rugby Union will be hosting this event. Everyone young and old, is invited to come and enjoy a great social night out. After years of cancelled and postponed events, some fantastic live music and some laughs is exactly what is needed. Fanny Lumsden has been kicking goals the last couple of years - winning an Aria Award for her album 'Fallow' (Best Country Album) and she has won no less than 8 CMAA Golden Guitar Awards and AIR Country Album of the year. Fanny and her band have embarked on their 8th Annual Country Halls Tour travelling throughout regional and remote NSW, VIC, SA and QLD in their vintage Caravans. In between Country Hall gigs, Fanny Lumsden is touring with Paul Kelly's 'On the Road Again' Regional tour throughout March and April 2022. Each year Fanny's Country Halls tour sells out, with people travelling from across the state (and country) to watch her perform. "We have been keen to bring Fanny Lumsden back to the area after her sell out show at The Soldiers Memorial Hall at Greenethorpe in 2017," said Sam Allen, President of Grenfell Junior Rugby. " It was a great night, with a real community vibe. "Tickets sold out and people have been asking since then, when can we do that again?" The Rugby Club is hosting the event to bring a bit of fun and some great music to Grenfell after a long period without local events. "This will be a family friendly, whole of community event," Sam said. "There will be something for everyone, lots of great music including a performance from up-and-coming talented local musician Josie Laver, raffles and an auction." Tickets can be purchased online so get in quick. There will only be door sales on the night if the event has not sold out. The Grenfell Rugby Club will be running both a BBQ and bar as a joint fundraiser for the Club. Tickets for the Show are $35 adults (16yr and up), $15 for kids (5 to 15yrs), under 5's free, Family Ticket (2 adults, 3 kids 5 -15yrs) = $90, VIP ticket = $55 includes a meet and greet with Fanny, a special acoustic performance, access to seats before the general admission (choose the best seats in the house) plus a merch gift. The Grenfell Rugby Club will be running this event within the NSW Government Guidelines for COVID Management. QR code check ins, proof of vaccination and masks may still apply. Tickets for the Fanny Lumsden performance are being sold exclusively online, via https://www.fannylumsden.net/country-halls-tour.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/c8e44040-d989-4f00-829e-07832777c35b.JPG/r0_401_1500_1249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg