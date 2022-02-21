PETA oppose proposed Baiada chicken farm in Grenfell

news, local-news,

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have started a petition in response to a proposed chicken farm to be built near Grenfell. The plans for the 570,000 bird, 40 shed facility have been submitted with locals encouraged by the jobs and industry that the facility will bring to the local area that already has strong ties to the land and food producation, however, PETA have spoken out against the proposed farm. "Over 4,000 PETA supporters have signed a petition asking the New South Wales government to reject the proposal, expressing concerns about zoonotic disease outbreaks, visual impact, odour, water scarcity, and animal welfare," PETA spokesperson Emily Rice said. "Thousands of compassionate people have spoken, and the NSW government should heed their concerns for animal welfare, the environment, and the health of the community." The company who have submitted the proposal Baiada have rejected the concerns from PETA saying that not only is animal welfare the companies top priority but that the project will benefit the local area. Baiada who is planning on building the proposed farm has said animal welfare is at the top of the companies priorities. "Baiada Properties Pty Limited has submitted a State Significant Development Application seeking approval for the construction of four poultry breeding farms consisting of 10 sheds each," spokesperson for the company David Ireland from PSA consulting said. "Each of the farms performs a specific role in producing a reliable supply of fertile eggs for the broader poultry business." Mr Ireland said there is already approval to start construction of the farm. "The site currently has an existing approval for a poultry breeder production farm issued by Council in 2002," he said. "However, a new development application has been lodged to deliver a new best practice breeder facility in accordance with current standards and operational requirements. "The proposed farm represents and investment of in excess of $60 mil into the site and is forecast to employ an additional 50 full time equivalent workers in operation and 60 during construction." In response to the PETA petition Mr Ireland has said that animal welfare and best practices are at the centre of Baiada's priorities. "Baiada acknowledges and accepts responsibility to all livestock, the community and to its customers to develop, implement and endorse farming practices which promote the best possible animal welfare outcomes," Mr Ireland said. "The site will operate in accordance with the Baiada's National Livestock Animal Welfare and Biosecurity Manual which contains a comprehensive livestock management program. "The conditions under which poultry are managed are also set down in several statutory and industry endorsed codes of practice designed to safeguard their health and welfare. "In this regard, the farm will meet or exceed the requirements pertaining to the welfare of poultry as outlined in State legislation and relevant National Welfare Codes (Model Codes of Practice: Domestic Poultry, Land Transport of Poultry and Livestock and Poultry at Slaughtering Establishments)." According to Mr Ireland Baiada have ensured there is minimal impact on the local area and are currently assessing public submissions in relation to the DA. "The proposed farm has been subject to a rigorous environmental assessment prepared in accordance with the relevant State and Local statutory planning instruments," Mr Ireland said. "These technical assessments submitted in the EIS demonstrate that the operation is not predicted to result in unacceptable impacts on the surrounding area. "We are now reviewing the public submissions and feedback from the State Agencies with respect to the development application and will be preparing a response to the matters raised." A number of locals have shown their support for the proposed farm on Facebook agreeing that it would only be a positive for the community. "I personally would think the town would benefit from it , look at the jobs it will create, time to let Grenfell grow with the times," one person commented. "Most locals want it to hurry up and open," another local wrote. Former candidate for Weddin Shire Council Glenda Howell questioned how many who have signed the petition are actually locals. "How many people in our Shire have signed the petition?" she asked. "It's us who this will effect not PETA. "They have proven in the past to be a group of not very well educated people," she said. Other locals are wanting another petition to be created that locals who are for the proposed farm to sign showing their support for the new farm. "Make a new petition," was the comment. "That's been the trouble...Every time there has been opportunities to bring more work into town, it gets squashed and stopped," another person posted. Overall the consensus from locals on Facebook is that the proposed farm would help the local economy with the jobs it would create as well as invigorating industry within the Shire.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/34b73a36-5178-4b54-aedb-e142ad1bdfd1.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

PETA oppose proposed Baiada chicken farm in Grenfell