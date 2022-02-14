Weddin Landcare to host carbon farming and dung beetle field day

news, local-news,

Central West Local Land Services, together with Weddin Landcare are hosting a field day this Thursday, February 17 with industry leading experts to showcase the importance of dung beetles and the development of soil carbon projects. "If you are wanting to look at new and innovative ways to make your farming operation more sustainable and more profitable, please come along and have a walk around and a chat with our presenters as they demonstrate the huge opportunities that are currently presenting themselves in Australian Agriculture," said Will Thorncraft, Regional Agricultural Landcare Facilitator from Central West Local Land Services. "With the Australian Government's push to become carbon neutral by 2030, farmers will now play an even more important role in the Australian economy for it to become carbon neutral," Mr Thorncraft said. The field day will be held from 8:30am to 2:00pm at 'Caragabal West', 5847 Mid-Western Hwy Caragabal, where property owners have been monitoring dung beetles following recent flooding and have found good counts in paddocks grazed by their cattle and horses. "Dung beetles are incredible insects that play a key role in ecosystems and can significantly improve soil, plant and even animal health by reducing the spread of diseases and pest insects such as bush flies. They can be worth $100 per hectare to your operation," Mr Thorncraft said. The field day will feature presentations from Dr Russ Barrows from Charles Sturt University on the economic and environmental benefits of dung beetles as well as Kieren Whittock from AgriProve, who are facilitators on soil carbon projects within current carbon markets. "Australian Carbon Credit Unit prices have risen from $24 per unit in September 2021 to $58 per unit in January 2022," Mr Thorncraft said "By carrying out the right farming techniques that focus on storing soil carbon, farmers have the potential to store 10-20 ACCU per hectare per year, which at their current value amounts to around $1600 per hectare per year. This has already been demonstrated by different farmers in the NSW area," he said. A bush tucker lunch will be provided on the day, hosted by the Central West Senior Land Services officer for Aboriginal Communities. To attend this free event, please register by contacting Will Thorncraft on 0428 218 938. If you would like to have input on the projects and events that Weddin Landcare run in 2022, like this field day, why not complete their Farmer Survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/5FL9M39 or the paper survey, which was mailed to all rural mailboxes in the Weddin district. To keep up to date with Weddin Landcare activities and events, sign up to their e-newsletter at weddinlandcare.org or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/8f26d5e3-2170-40db-a24e-0243191a0a78.jpg/r0_127_2500_1539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg