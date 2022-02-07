A big start to the year for Grenfell CEF

news, local-news,

Backing up from its big Australia Day win the Grenfell Country Education Foundation has conducted a huge round of interviews for its 2022 scholarships. At the Australia Day awards the group were recognised for all of the good they do for local students when they were awarded Organisation of the Year. "CEF of Grenfell has started the year on a real high," Jenny Armstrong from Grenfell CEF said. "Firstly, we were awarded and recognised at the Weddin Shire Australia Day awards as Organisation of the Year 2021." Grenfell CEF were very surprised when their name was called out at the annual awards. "This was unexpected but we all love what we do and why," Jenny said. Following on from their win on Saturday January 29 the group held its interviews for this years applicants of the many scholarships on offer. "The second was meeting and speaking with all the applicants for the 2022 scholarship." At the interview there were four panels made up of committee and community members who talked about plans, goals, finances and challenges. "The young people were articulate, motivated and knowledgeable about their learning and the steps beyond," Jenny said. "Many spoke of returning to Grenfell or other rural areas to work professionally or set up business. "Though the day was long, the panels were overwhelmingly inspired by the young people of our shire." As an added incentive for those applying and as a credit to Grenfell CEF there were two members of the panels who they, themselves knew what it was like to sit on the opposite side of the panel. "This year two past recipient joined the panels; Melissa Causer who now practices as a radiation therapist In Wagga Wagga; and Aaron Heatley who has joined an architectural practice in Canberra," Jenny said. "Their perspective was very valuable." The rest of the panel was made up by community members Melanie Cooper, as a representative of Weddin Landcare, as well as Bill Atchison. "They enjoyed meeting these young people and hearing their enthusiasm and commitment," Jenny said. A huge 26 scholarships have now been awarded to local students to help with their education throughout the year. "At the conclusion of the interviews, 26 scholarship were awarded to the total value of $44,500," Jenny said. "Thank you to all our donors of 2021. Those donations are now committed to support these young people. We are excited to see these young people venture forward. "A big thanks to Grenfell Bowling Club who hosted us for the day ensuring that everything ran smoothly with all the necessary protocols and support in place." Looking forward Grenfell CEF are already planning fundraising for next years scholarships. "Our sights are now set on 2023 and building our funds for the next group of applicants," Jenny said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/7712ac16-8f03-469a-a12d-6f06f82fa8f0.JPG/r6_725_3355_2617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A big start to the year for Grenfell CEF